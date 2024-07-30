Antonio Brown claims he received death threats over Dwyane Wade joke

Antonio Brown claimed on social media that he received death threats over a joke he made at Dwyane Wade’s expense.

Wade was serving as a commentator for the US men’s basketball team’s pool play game against Serbia at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Wade kept using the same line for LeBron James and repeated the line for another player. To recognize LeBron’s dominance, Wade would say that James’ pronouns were “HE/HIM.”

“Him” is a newer slang way of saying that person is the man.

Brown’s X account took a savage personal jab at Wade and told the former NBA player to “do your sons (sic) pronouns.”

Brown was mocking Wade over one of his two children with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya was born a male named Zion. In 2020, Wade announced that Zion was a transgender girl and would be going by the name Zaya moving forward.

After making the joke, Brown said he was receiving death threats.

Death threats over comedy in my DM’s Offended by everything Bring back Comedy Make Comedy Great Again #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/tNjSYDsvHM — AB (@AB84) July 28, 2024

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He has been pushing the envelope with his savage and offensive social media posts over the past year.