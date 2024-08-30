Eastern Conference playoff hero lands big contract extension

One of the great cult heroes of the Eastern Conference is getting rewarded accordingly.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell has agreed to a contract extension with the team. McConnell’s new extension is reportedly worth $45 million over four years.

The former undrafted guard McConnell, 32, had earned the payday. He averaged a career-high 10.2 points to go along with 5.5 assists per game off the bench for Indiana last season. McConnell also had some heroics in the postseason for the Pacers. He produced six separate outings in the playoffs of 15 points or more and offered stellar defense against the likes of Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson as Indiana went on to earn a surprise berth in the Eastern Conference Finals.

McConnell was set to enter the final year of his contract next season at $9.3 million, so this represents a sizable and long-term raise for him. Pacers fans might still be salty about the way that McConnell’s season ended, but they have to be all smiles now that McConnell is under contract through 2029.