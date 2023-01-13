Turkey has $500,000 bounty on Enes Kanter Freedom

Turkey has placed a $500,000 bounty on basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom.

The Turkish Minute published a story this week in which they say the Turkish Interior Ministry has published its Terrorist Wanted List. Kanter is included on the list, and there is a $500,000 bounty for information that would lead to the capture of those on the list.

“That makes it so dangerous,” Freedom told the New York Post. “Before the bounty, Turkish intelligence were after the people on the list, but now everyone is after them because they want the money.”

Kanter has been a wanted person in his home country for criticizing the Turkish government, led by president Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey canceled Kanter’s passport in 2017 and attempted to have him deported from Romania, but the NBA intervened. In 2019, he did not travel with the Knicks to London over fears for his safety.

Kanter, 30, has lived in the United States for 13 years. He was drafted No. 3 overall in 2011 by the Utah Jazz and began his NBA career. Kanter averaged a double-double three seasons during his career. He was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets in February 2022 and was waived. He has not been signed since, and he believes he is being blackballed for being outspoken about China, which is a major business partner for the NBA.

Kanter has not spoken with his family for nearly 10 years. He says his family is harassed in Turkey because of Kanter’s place on the terrorist list.