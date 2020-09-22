Enes Kanter pokes fun at Celtics’ locker room fight

The Boston Celtics can now afford to laugh about their well-publicized locker room incident last week.

Celtics big man Enes Kanter posted a funny video on Monday of a wrestling match that he had with teammate Marcus Smart by the pool in the Orlando bubble. Kanter’s caption read, “We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool.” Take a look:

We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool

pic.twitter.com/9qNbtXrDwe — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 21, 2020

Smart, of course, was the primary combatant during the team’s locker room episode after a Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat. Reports did suggest however that it was a different Celtic, not Kanter, who Smart got into it with.

The Celtics bounced back in Game 3 on Saturday with a statement double-digit win against the Heat following the incident. Kanter’s funny post further confirms that the locker room fireworks are now all but behind them.