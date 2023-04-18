Eric Bledsoe’s Chinese team accused of fixing playoff game

The Chinese basketball team for whom ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe plays is in a heap of trouble.

There was a big scandal in the Chinese Basketball Association involving game-fixing accusations. The Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons were involved in a 3-game series in the quarterfinals of the league’s playoffs.

The Sharks, which feature Bledsoe as well as former NBA players Johnny O’Bryant, and Jamaal Franklin, were accused of anti-competitive behavior in the second game of the series. The Dragons were accused of throwing the third game.

The Dragons on Friday lost the final game of the series 108-104. They committed five turnovers at the end of the game as Shanghai went on a 10-0 run to close things out with a victory.

In the CBA playoffs play-in tournament, Shanghai Sharks defeated Jiangsu Dragons 108:104 to win a playoffs berth (aggregate 2：1). Shanghai mounted a comeback to go from trailing by 4 pts within few secs. It appears Jiangsu threw the game – CBA is investigating it. pic.twitter.com/h358tcfZXz — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) April 14, 2023

The CBA investigated matters and on Monday announced discipline for the teams. The Sharks were disqualified from the playoffs. The head coaches and general managers for the two teams all received bans ranging from three to five years. Both teams were fined more than $700,000.

The Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) have both been thrown out of the ongoing playoffs for match-fixing. More details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/FbTMLs7nEb — Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) April 17, 2023

Bledsoe averaged 17.6 points per game this season.