 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 17, 2023

Eric Bledsoe’s Chinese team accused of fixing playoff game

April 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Eric Bledsoe warms up before a game

Jan 16, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe reacts during warmups prior to a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chinese basketball team for whom ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe plays is in a heap of trouble.

There was a big scandal in the Chinese Basketball Association involving game-fixing accusations. The Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons were involved in a 3-game series in the quarterfinals of the league’s playoffs.

The Sharks, which feature Bledsoe as well as former NBA players Johnny O’Bryant, and Jamaal Franklin, were accused of anti-competitive behavior in the second game of the series. The Dragons were accused of throwing the third game.

The Dragons on Friday lost the final game of the series 108-104. They committed five turnovers at the end of the game as Shanghai went on a 10-0 run to close things out with a victory.

The CBA investigated matters and on Monday announced discipline for the teams. The Sharks were disqualified from the playoffs. The head coaches and general managers for the two teams all received bans ranging from three to five years. Both teams were fined more than $700,000.

Bledsoe averaged 17.6 points per game this season.

Article Tags

Eric BledsoeMichael Beasley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus