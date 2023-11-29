Erik Spoelstra, wife Nikki getting a divorce

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife Nikki shared some personal news on Wednesday.

In a joint statement to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Erik and Nikki announced that they have filed for divorce. They said they are committed to co-parenting their three children and asked for privacy.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” the statement read. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Spoelstra and Nikki, whose maiden name is Nikki Sapp, got married in 2016. They share three children together: 5-year-old Santiago, 3-year-old Dante and 1-year-old Ruby.

Sapp, 36, is a former Miami Heat dancer. She and the 53-year-old Spoelstra began dating over a decade ago but initially kept their relationship private. Spoelstra announced in 2015 that he and Sapp had gotten engaged during the offseason.

Spoelstra is in his 16th season as head coach of the Heat. He has led to the team to two NBA titles and is the winningest coach in franchise history. Miami went to the NBA Finals last season for the sixth time under Spoelstra.