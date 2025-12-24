ESPN messed up their Dillon Brooks-LeBron James graphic so badly

ESPN somehow managed multiple swings-and-misses on a single NBA graphic this week.

During Tuesday afternoon’s edition of “SportsCenter,” ESPN aired a graphic previewing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming Christmas Day game this week. The graphic read, “Dillon Brooks, LeBron face off in Christmas matchup.”

It also featured James in his Lakers jersey and Brooks in his [checks notes] Houston Rockets jersey. Take a look.

So there were a couple of problems with that one. Most glaringly, Brooks is no longer with the Rockets and is instead on the Phoenix Suns (having been included in the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant over the offseason).

For another, Brooks and James will not even be playing each other on Christmas Day. Brooks and the Suns are facing James and the Lakers on Tuesday. The Lakers will then face the Rockets instead on Christmas Day (with Brooks and the Suns not even scheduled to play on Christmas at all).

Some mistakes are inevitable when you air as much sports content as The Worldwide Leader does. But that was still a pretty embarrassing whiff on their part and one that was not all that surprising given ESPN’s history of oversight when it comes to their NBA graphics.