ESPN’s Mike Breen has home destroyed in fire

Longtime ESPN announcer Mike Breen had his home destroyed in a massive fire over the weekend, but fortunately there were no injuries.

Breen’s home in Long Island, N.Y., caught fire early Sunday morning, according to a report from TMZ. No one was in the residence at the time, but the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received calls from neighbors alerting them of the blaze. Firefighters say they “encountered a fully involved house fire” when they arrived at the scene.

TMZ shared a video of the blaze that was captured at the scene. The fire is under investigation.

ESPN released a statement on Thursday confirming the bad news.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” the statement read. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

Breen has been with ESPN since 2003. He calls the network’s biggest NBA games alongside Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy. He is also the voice of the New York Knicks on MSG Network. The 61-year-old and his famous “bang!” calls missed some time during the NBA Finals this year.