Report: ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski for profane email to Missouri senator

ESPN has suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for sending a profane email to a United States senator, according to a report.

On Friday, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a press release blasting the NBA for its limited selection of pre-approved messages they would allow league players to wear on the back of their jerseys during the restart in Orlando. Hawley’s letter, which was directed at NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, was critical that the messages did not give players the option to support the military, law enforcement, or condemn the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley’s letter was sent out as a press release via email, and Wojnarowski was one of the recipients. The noted NBA reporter responded to the email with two words: “F— you“.

Wojnarowski shared a formal apology statement not long after Hawley publicized the profane email response. Woj called his actions “disrespectful” and a “regrettable mistake”.

ESPN also addressed the situation.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Outkick’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Saturday night that Woj has been suspended by ESPN.

Wojnarowski is the preeminent NBA reporter in the country and has been with ESPN for just over three years after previously working for Yahoo.