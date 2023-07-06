Everybody made the same joke about the Bucks’ new signing

After the L.A. Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves employed sharpshooter Matt Ryan last season, it is now the Milwaukee Bucks’ turn to have some cross-sport fun.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Bucks have signed guard AJ Green to a multi-year contract. The first year of the contract will be guaranteed for Green, who averaged 4.4 points per game over 35 total appearances for Milwaukee last season as a two-way player.

As you might have guessed, the news led to everyone making the same joke on the bird app. Charania’s tweet was met with a barrage of replies joking that the Bucks had signed AJ Green, the former NFL wide receiver.

They signed a wide receiver? — Tanner (@thall767) July 6, 2023

Decent WR3 next season if he can stay healthy — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 6, 2023

The NFL Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, is still fresh in many people’s minds. He just announced his retirement earlier this year at age 34 (after 11 career seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals).

When it comes to the NBA Green, he is over a decade younger (23 years old) and does not have much of a name for his own self just yet. But securing a multi-year contract from the Bucks is a big step. Now we just need him to complete the cycle by meeting up with this NBA namesake in the NFL.