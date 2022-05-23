 Skip to main content
Everybody made the same joke about Steph Curry’s tripping incident

May 22, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Steph Curry tripping

An incident involving Steph Curry on Sunday apparently created plenty of flashbacks to 2000s-era HBO.

In the first half of Golden State’s Game 3 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors star Curry tripped over what appeared an arena worker or vendor as Curry attempted to run up the court. Check out the video.

The unfortunate episode led to everybody on Twitter making the same joke, comparing it to the scene from an early episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” when Larry David accidentally tripped Shaquille O’Neal.

Of course, there were a couple of key differences between Curry’s trip and O’Neal’s trip. For one, Curry fortunately walked unscathed. For another, it was a worker and not a fan who did the tripping. And oh yeah, Curry’s trip happened in real life while O’Neal’s trip was part of a fictional TV show.

No matter, the Warriors went on to win Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals series. But Curry still might not be a very big fan of the David comparisons given what happened the last time that David attended one of Curry’s games.

