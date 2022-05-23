Everybody made the same joke about Steph Curry’s tripping incident

An incident involving Steph Curry on Sunday apparently created plenty of flashbacks to 2000s-era HBO.

In the first half of Golden State’s Game 3 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors star Curry tripped over what appeared an arena worker or vendor as Curry attempted to run up the court. Check out the video.

After contesting a shot, Stephen Curry appears to have tripped over a sideline waiter.pic.twitter.com/y9jC7JdeEC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2022

The unfortunate episode led to everybody on Twitter making the same joke, comparing it to the scene from an early episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” when Larry David accidentally tripped Shaquille O’Neal.

Glad Steph Curry is okay. Shaq wasn't as lucky when tripped by Larry David many years ago pic.twitter.com/Jw9KxoKZDx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 23, 2022

We almost had a Larry David/Shaq situation with Steph Curry — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 23, 2022

Steph got Larry David’d — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 23, 2022

Steph Curry & the Mavs waiter just pulled a real life Shaq & Larry David! #GSWvsMAVS pic.twitter.com/qlz1zdAfC2 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) May 23, 2022

Of course, there were a couple of key differences between Curry’s trip and O’Neal’s trip. For one, Curry fortunately walked unscathed. For another, it was a worker and not a fan who did the tripping. And oh yeah, Curry’s trip happened in real life while O’Neal’s trip was part of a fictional TV show.

No matter, the Warriors went on to win Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals series. But Curry still might not be a very big fan of the David comparisons given what happened the last time that David attended one of Curry’s games.