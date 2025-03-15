Video shows Lakers and Nuggets fans in huge postgame fight

A viral video showed a massive postgame fight between a group of Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets fans.

The video, posted by CNN producer Jeremy Harlan, shows what appears to be a group of Lakers fans squaring off with one Nuggets fan on the concourse at Ball Arena in Denver following Friday’s game. The lone Denver fan takes a pretty solid shot at one of the Laker fans before bystanders start to intervene and break things up.

Leave it to @Lakers fans to come into your arena and start throwing fists after the game. But the @nuggets fan got a quite a shot in at the very beginning. @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/o0GGE6lEuA — Jeremy Harlan (@jerharlanCNN) March 15, 2025

It was not clear what actually kicked off the confrontation. The video does depict a group of people off to the side potentially tending to another injured fan, suggesting that something else took place before anyone was recording the incident.

Tensions were still high, but things appeared to calm down once other fans intervened. Security appeared to be non-existent even after those involved started to be led away.

This was not quite on the level as the infamous Suns-Clippers fan fight that took place four years ago. It certainly looks like a few people took some nasty shots here, though.

The Nuggets fans went home happier on this night. They held off an undermanned Lakers team 131-126 on Friday.