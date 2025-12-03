Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about the Clippers cutting Chris Paul

Chris Paul looks on
Nov 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the NBA on Wednesday when they abruptly parted ways with Chris Paul, and the franchise is facing a great deal of criticism over the move.

Paul shared a message on his Instagram story just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning revealing that he “just found out I’m being sent home.” The post included a peace sign emoji but no context. A short while later, the Clippers confirmed that they have decided to move on from Paul.

Fans and members of the media were shocked at the seemingly unceremonious way in which the Clippers have severed ties with one of the best players in team history. Some people compared the situation to when L.A. traded Blake Griffin months after convincing him to sign a new deal and become a lifelong Clipper.

The Clippers will probably claim there was a lot that went into the decision to cut Paul. The 40-year-old seemed to suggest in a recent social media post that he was unhappy, so there may have been some issues behind the scenes.

Still, Paul is one of the most respected players in NBA history and a 12-time All-Star. The fact that he announced in the middle of the night that he was being “sent home” by the Clippers is a horrible look for the franchise.

The Clippers can either waive Paul and pay the remainder of his $3.7 million salary, negotiate a buyout with him or trade him. A trade would have to wait until Dec. 15 because of league rules, as Paul just re-signed with the Clippers this past offseason.

Paul had played sparingly with the Clippers and was not a significant part of head coach Tyronn Lue’s rotation. CP3 appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists while playing just 14.3 minutes per game.

.

