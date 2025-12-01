Chris Paul has a shady social media post amid Clippers’ losing streak

Chris Paul is apparently feeling a little unhappy during his final NBA season.

The LA Clippers guard Paul turn heads on Sunday with a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. With no further context, Paul posted a dictionary definition of the word “leeway.”

Check it out.

Chris Paul on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/sHGDNWPmlk — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 30, 2025

Paul’s post comes amid a four-game losing streak for the Clippers that has dropped them to 5-15 on the season (14th in the Western Conference). The team has also lost 14 of their last 16 games after getting off to a 2-1 start to the year.

Meanwhile, the 12-time All-Star Paul has played sparingly for the Clippers this season. He has appeared in 15 of the team’s 20 games thus far and has been limited to a career-low 14.2 minutes per game (averaging just 2.6 points and 3.3 assists per game as a result).

Now 40 years old and in his 21st NBA season, Paul has already announced that he will retire after the year (leading to a savage reaction from one of his famous former teammates). That said, it appears that Paul feels he still has more to give than the sinking Clippers are allowing him to right now.