Everyone made the same joke about Stan Kroenke after Nuggets’ NBA title win

June 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Stan Kroenke looking on

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

All Stan Kroenke’s teams do is win, and fans think they know who has next.

Kroenke’s Denver Nuggets captured their first championship in franchise history on Monday with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat. It continued an absolutely torrid run for the billionaire owner Kroenke, whose teams have now won four total championships in the span of a year-and-a-half. Kroenke also owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams (who won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season) as well as the National Lacross League’s Colorado Mammoth and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanches (who both won it all in in 2022).

The Nuggets’ triumph led to everybody making the same joke on Twitter — that Arsenal FC, the English soccer team owned by Kroenke, would be next to win a championship. Check out a sampling of the Arsenal-themed jokes (which got so prevalent that “Arsenal” was even trending in the midst of the Nuggets’ title victory).

Arsenal has won multiple trophies this decade (most recently, the FA Community Shield in 2020). But the tweets are referring to winning the English Premier League (something Arsenal has not done since 2004). They came very close this season, sitting in first place for the majority of the year before getting overtaken by Manchester City and finishing in second place.

The future is bright for the Gunners with their exciting young core. That includes winger phenom Bukayo Saka (21 years old), forward Gabriel Jesus (26), midfielder Martin Odergaard (24), centre-back William Saliba (22), and top-class goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (25). Arsenal is also expected to sign sensational English midfielder Declan Rice (24) during the current summer transfer window.

With that in mind, Kroenke seems to have a very good chance of continuing his hot streak in the near future. Hopefully though, Arsenal do not get their media training from Kroenke.

ArsenalDenver NuggetsStan Kroenke
