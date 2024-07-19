Fans made the same joke after Bronny James’ summer league game

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James on Thursday had arguably the best game of his brief NBA Summer League career. For at least one game, his critics had to switch their sights toward a different target.

James helped lead the Lakers to a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 19-year-old was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 13 points on an efficient 5/10 shooting to clip. James also finally broke out of his long-range shooting slump by draining a three-pointer in crunch time to get his team within two.

BRONNY STEPBACK CLUTCH 3. NAH WHO TF IS THIS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IYPgLIkyIj — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 19, 2024

James’ solid outing had fans on X joking that Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr now holds the title of NBA Summer League’s worst player. Sarr had one of the worst summer league performances ever on Tuesday when the Wizards rookie went 0/15 from the field.

“Bronny James is the worst player in NBA Summer League” Alex Sarr:pic.twitter.com/lGGePmM2t8 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 19, 2024

Alex Sarr is actually worse than Bronny 😭 pic.twitter.com/tqStEYz3Ku — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 19, 2024

Bronny seeing Alex Sarr taking all the negative attention away from him pic.twitter.com/uXBZxw6X3M — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 19, 2024

Bronny James was the worst draft pick Alex Sarr: pic.twitter.com/ljVVbJZvaA — 𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@SixthManJake) July 19, 2024

Before Thursday’s contest, James’ haters had been very vocal about the Lakers rookie underperforming at summer league. Bronny’s struggles even led to Boston Celtic star Jaylen Brown seemingly dismissing James’ abilities.

But for at least one game, James was able to silence his doubters just a little bit.