Fans made the same joke after Bronny James’ summer league game

July 18, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bronny James in a white jersey

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) between plays against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James on Thursday had arguably the best game of his brief NBA Summer League career. For at least one game, his critics had to switch their sights toward a different target.

James helped lead the Lakers to a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 19-year-old was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 13 points on an efficient 5/10 shooting to clip. James also finally broke out of his long-range shooting slump by draining a three-pointer in crunch time to get his team within two.

James’ solid outing had fans on X joking that Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr now holds the title of NBA Summer League’s worst player. Sarr had one of the worst summer league performances ever on Tuesday when the Wizards rookie went 0/15 from the field.

Before Thursday’s contest, James’ haters had been very vocal about the Lakers rookie underperforming at summer league. Bronny’s struggles even led to Boston Celtic star Jaylen Brown seemingly dismissing James’ abilities.

But for at least one game, James was able to silence his doubters just a little bit.

