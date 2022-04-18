 Skip to main content
Ex-Bucks star takes shot at Tristan Thompson amid playoff series

April 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tristan Thompson warming up

Jan 20, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee-Chicago first-round playoff series is getting extra caliente.

Retired former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings took a seemingly unprompted shot at Bulls big man Tristan Thompson after Game 1 of the series this weekend. Milwaukee won the game by a 93-86 final score.

“Bulls was playing great til they picked up Tristan Thompson but y’all don’t wanna say that,” tweeted Jennings in a since-deleted post. “And yes y’all had injuries but y’all was still hooping!!! Y’all let that Cavs run he had fool y’all.”

It is unclear what exactly Thompson did to irk Jennings, but Thompson had been making a point of taking on a leadership role for the young Bulls heading into the postseason.

Thompson, who is now 31, made four straight Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including their 2016 NBA title. But he was a role player during those runs, averaging about eight points and eight rebounds per game.

Jennings also seems to be referencing the fact that the Bulls went 8-15 after Thompson joined the team in February (as well as the rumors that Thompson has not always been the most popular teammate).

