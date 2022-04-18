Ex-Bucks star takes shot at Tristan Thompson amid playoff series

The Milwaukee-Chicago first-round playoff series is getting extra caliente.

Retired former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings took a seemingly unprompted shot at Bulls big man Tristan Thompson after Game 1 of the series this weekend. Milwaukee won the game by a 93-86 final score.

“Bulls was playing great til they picked up Tristan Thompson but y’all don’t wanna say that,” tweeted Jennings in a since-deleted post. “And yes y’all had injuries but y’all was still hooping!!! Y’all let that Cavs run he had fool y’all.”

Even though he deleted it, W tweet by Brandon Jennings pic.twitter.com/sLTixLiZbG — PortisMuse (@PortisMuse) April 18, 2022

It is unclear what exactly Thompson did to irk Jennings, but Thompson had been making a point of taking on a leadership role for the young Bulls heading into the postseason.

Thompson also said he challenged Nikola Vucevic to “be the best big in the series.” Sounds like Thompson challenged a lot of teammates. https://t.co/B94x80TOvC — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 15, 2022

Thompson, who is now 31, made four straight Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including their 2016 NBA title. But he was a role player during those runs, averaging about eight points and eight rebounds per game.

Jennings also seems to be referencing the fact that the Bulls went 8-15 after Thompson joined the team in February (as well as the rumors that Thompson has not always been the most popular teammate).