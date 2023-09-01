 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 1, 2023

Ex-Doc Rivers assistant leaves NBA to become head coach in Taiwan

September 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Doc Rivers smiling

Mar 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers enters the building before the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

One veteran NBA assistant is going the Dwight Howard route.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Brian Adams is leaving the NBA to become a coach in Taiwan. Adams has accepted the head coach job of the Taipei Taishin Mars, who play in Taiwan’s T1 League.

Adams, not to be confused with singer Bryan Adams, had spent the last nine NBA seasons as a coach under Doc Rivers (on both the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers). He specializes in player development and had already gotten head coaching gigs with both the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League and with the LA Clippers themselves during Summer League.

Going from an NBA coach to a coach in Taiwan is a pretty unusual career path. But as the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Howard has already proven publicly, Taiwan can definitely be loads of fun.

Article Tags

Brian AdamsDoc RiversTaipei Taishin Mars
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus