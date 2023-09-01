Ex-Doc Rivers assistant leaves NBA to become head coach in Taiwan

One veteran NBA assistant is going the Dwight Howard route.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Brian Adams is leaving the NBA to become a coach in Taiwan. Adams has accepted the head coach job of the Taipei Taishin Mars, who play in Taiwan’s T1 League.

Adams, not to be confused with singer Bryan Adams, had spent the last nine NBA seasons as a coach under Doc Rivers (on both the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers). He specializes in player development and had already gotten head coaching gigs with both the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League and with the LA Clippers themselves during Summer League.

"Our spirit and our intent was always right." #NBASummer head coach Brian Adams addresses the team after the W. pic.twitter.com/MudZq7gW2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 7, 2019

Going from an NBA coach to a coach in Taiwan is a pretty unusual career path. But as the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Howard has already proven publicly, Taiwan can definitely be loads of fun.