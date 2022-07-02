Ex-Kentucky star offers update on his recovery after serious car accident

A former Kentucky star is speaking out after he was involved in a serious car crash earlier this year.

Tyler Ulis made a public appearance in Lexington this week to host a youth skills camp. Ulis spoke with local news station WKYT and gave an update on his recovery. The ex-Wildcats guard, who was in a wheelchair, said he has not walked in five months. Ulis added though that he will hopefully start walking again in the next month and then start running in the next four months. He also remains hopeful about continuing his basketball career.

“God gave me a gift,” said Ulis. “I know circumstances have changed a lot of things, being hurt. But just gotta work, take it day by day, build your body back up, and just keep pushing … I’m lucky to be here so it’s a blessing.”

Tyler Ulis (@tulis3) returned to Lexington this week to host a skills camp. The former @KentuckyMBB All-American hasn't walked in 5 months as he recovers from a serious car accident. pic.twitter.com/nRGCVSQ93X — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) July 2, 2022

Ulis suffered a broken left ankle and two broken wrists during a scary head-on collision last February. You can read more details about the crash here.

The 26-year-old Ulis was a two-year standout for Kentucky, becoming a fan favorite for his heart and his steady hand running the offense. He was then drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the second round in 2016 and played three seasons in the NBA. Ulis has not played competitively since his stint with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League in 2019-20. But he sounds very determined to get healthy and to get back to playing basketball again.