Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour.

In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

“People target you too, Pat Bev,” responded Green, per NBC Sports Philly. “You ain’t playing no f–king defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. It’s time and time again I see Luka call your a– ‘little man’ and ‘he’s too f–king small’ and go right at you every chance he gets. When you play Luka you’re a cone, too. How would you like that?

“When you’re talking about a Hall of Famer you can critique, but the disrespect I think was taken a little far,” Green added. “I think [Beverley] just used that platform because he has an issue with Chris, and he used it as a personal vendetta to take out a lot of his anger on the set at that moment. I thought it was unfair to Chris, and I’m sure a lot of people felt the same, a lot of guys in the league. I don’t mind certain guys critiquing players, but you’re a role player. To disrespect a Hall of Famer is too far. Calling somebody a cone is disrespectful, bruh. I don’t care.”

The three-time NBA champion Green used to be a Los Angeles Laker, facing off in the Pacific Division against Beverley when Beverley was with the LA Clippers. The two players had also previously battled for several years in the Southwest Division, Green with the San Antonio Spurs and Beverley with the Houston Rockets.

Green is probably right that Beverley has a personal axe to grind with Paul, a seven-time All-Defensive First Teamer. Beverley was traded in a package for Paul in 2017 and had a physical altercation with Paul in last year’s playoffs. Green is not the only NBA player either to think that Beverley’s comments were a little out of pocket.