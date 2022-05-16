Video: Patrick Beverley had brutal insult for Chris Paul

Chris Paul apparently played through an injury during the Phoenix Suns’ blowout Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but Patrick Beverley has no sympathy for his fellow veteran.

Paul was spotted walking with a limp after Phoenix’s 123-90 loss. A report claimed he played through an injured quad. Before that report surfaced, Beverley predicted on Twitter that a Suns player would fake an injury.

That was nothing compared to the comments Beverley made while serving as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up” Monday morning. The Minnesota Timberwolves star said people refer to Paul as a “cone” because they can easily move around him when he tries to stand in the way.

Pat Bev calling Chris Paul a traffic cone is spicy as hell pic.twitter.com/hZDsfq5GoJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2022

“CP can’t guard nobody in the NBA. Everybody know that, man,” Beverley said. “What do we call him? Cone. You know what you do with cones? Like in the summer time (if you’re driving and) you got a cone, you make a move. What does the cone do? He’s a cone. Everyone knows that.”

Beverley then said Suns head coach Monty Williams should have benched Paul instead of Ayton, who played just 17 minutes in Game 7.

.@patbev21 says the Suns should've benched Chris Paul instead of Deandre Ayton 👀 "They benched the wrong person. They should've benched Chris." (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/wjMBWVybRV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 16, 2022

Williams hinted after the game that the decision to bench Ayton had nothing to do with basketball. The two reportedly had a confrontation.

Beverley is obviously not a big fan of Paul and feels CP3 gets special treatment from the media. He noted how the media was hard on Paul George when Beverley’s former Los Angeles Clippers teammate struggled in the NBA bubble two years ago. He feels Paul deserves that same type of criticism.