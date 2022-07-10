 Skip to main content
Ex-Lakers champion to make comeback with rival team?

July 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jan 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook (2) warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Two years after winning an NBA title with them, a former Los Angeles Laker could be landing elsewhere in the division.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported Saturday that veteran guard Quinn Cook is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas with hopes of making an NBA comeback.

Cook, 29, was also photographed sitting with Kings players Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, and Chimezie Metu.

Sacramento currently has three open roster spots to work with. Spears notes that the Kings are working out former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad too. An earlier report revealed that a slightly better-known player is working out with the Kings as well.

Cook last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season. He split time last year between PBC Lokomotiv Kuban (a Russian team) and the Stockton Kings (Sacramento’s G League affiliate). Cook was part of the Lakers’ 2020 title team as well as the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 title team prior to that. During the Lakers’ title celebration, Cook went viral for a hilariously embarrassing moment.

