Ex-NBA star has bold prediction about LeBron James’ future

Over a decade after “The Decision,” LeBron James could be ready to cause more drama … if one former NBA star’s prediction is to be believed.

Speaking this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio, retired big man Charles Oakley predicted that James will eventually leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” said Oakley. “He might have to leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, it could be somewhere else. But he left [Cleveland] twice. He’ll leave again.”

From a pure basketball standpoint, Oakley might be right. The Lakers are struggling right now with James’ hand-picked roster. They are three games under .500 (24-27) and do not appear to have a realistic shot at winning a title, especially with the 37-year-old James still having to lead the charge.

But there is little reason otherwise to think that James would actually leave. As it currently stands, James is living large in L.A., stars for one of the most renowned franchises in sports, and has all his business and media ventures right next door. With four rings already under his belt, business and prestige probably take precedence over winning for James at this point of his career.

Granted, Oakley is not just another talking head. He is actually close with James, who has shown love to Oakley on multiple occasions. Even one of James’ old teammates thinks that a departure from the Lakers is possible.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports