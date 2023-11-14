Extent of Steph Curry’s knee injury revealed

The Golden State Warriors appear to have averted a crisis with their resident chef.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Warriors superstar Steph Curry is believed to have a sprain in his right knee. Curry will undergo further evaluations to determine an exact timetable but is not expected to miss much time, Charania adds.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of the moment that the former NBA MVP apparently sustained the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry is now listed as out for Tuesday’s rematch against the Timberwolves (an In-Season Tournament game).

Steph Curry is out tonight against the Timberwolves with right knee soreness. He appeared to first grab at it after this crash landing in the second half on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/lMl8LqB5Q7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2023

An extended absence by Curry would have been a calamity for the 6-5 Warriors. Curry is essentially their entire offense right now with 30.7 points per game this season (the second-best mark of his entire career). His fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson is really struggling to shoot the basketball in the early going (with a career-low 34.7 percent from three over ten games), and Andrew Wiggins is also having his worst year ever (10.5 points per game on nauseating 41/15/50 shooting splits).

An injury to Curry’s right knee is still a concern since he missed time with a sprain to that same knee some years ago. But with Curry not expected to be out for long and a very adept backup in Chris Paul capable of sliding into the starting lineup, Warriors fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief.