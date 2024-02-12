Report reveals extent of Terry Rozier’s injury after scary fall against Celtics

Terry Rozier’s scary fall on Sunday against the Boston Celtics thankfully ended up looking worse than it actually was.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Miami Heat guard Rozier managed to avoid a serious knee injury during Sunday’s game. An MRI on Rozier revealed a sprained knee, and he will now be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

The 29-year-old Rozier gave the Heat a major scare in the third quarter of Sunday’s 110-106 loss to Boston when he fell awkwardly after being fouled on an inside shot attempt. Rozier’s right leg twisted underneath him, and he immediately grabbed at his knee area in pain. Rozier had to be helped to the Heat locker room and was unable to shoot his ensuing free throws, making him ineligible to return to the game.

Terry Rozier is headed to the locker room after landing on his leg. pic.twitter.com/rP521Sh8vL — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2024

Rozier himself also seemed to confirm that he was OK though, posting an image of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine to his Instagram Story on Monday.

Terry Rozier posted a photo of Wolverine on his IG story. Wolverine is known for his accelerated healing power… we so back 😭 pic.twitter.com/PYnckdA4MS — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 12, 2024

A former first-round draft pick, Rozier was Miami’s big pre-trade deadline acquisition. He has struggled so far to find the mark with the Heat, posting 12.6 points per game on a subpar 35.9 percent from the field, but was slowly growing more comfortable in the offense.

Rozier looks like he won’t be back for Miami until after the All-Star break at the very least. But all things considered, the news on his injury is about as positive as the Heat could have hoped for. They managed to avoid another (much more controversial) injury scare during Sunday’s game too.