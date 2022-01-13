Fan at Sixers game had message for Rich Paul

Rich Paul attended the Philadelphia 76ers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, and it went just about how you would expect.

The well-known Klutch Sports agent Paul sat courtside at the contest, which the Sixers would go on to lose 109-98. During the game, a Philly fan had a message for Paul, who represents disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons.

“Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” the fan yelled at Paul amid a stoppage in play, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

The fan pretty much summed up the way that the entire Sixers fanbase feels about Simmons, who has essentially burnt his bridges with the team and the city to an absolute crisp. Simmons has not played for the Sixers all season as he seeks a trade, and the ugly stalemate between the two sides continues.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul actually had an “amicable and professional” meeting with Sixers brass at a local Philly restaurant on Wednesday. But neither side budged off their stance (Paul that Simmons wants a trade and the Sixers that they do not intend to trade Simmons for pennies on the dollar), meaning that we are no closer to a resolution here.

To the fan’s point, Paul is definitely trying his hardest to get Simmons out of Philly. He has even gotten pretty ugly with some of his tactics. But through five months now of Simmons drama, there is still nothing to show for it.

Photo: Jan 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NBA agent Rich Paul talks on the phone prior to the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports