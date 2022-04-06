Fans take issue with the way Joel Embiid prefers his steak

Joel Embiid is a frontrunner for NBA MVP this season, but one particular practice of his should probably disqualify him from the race altogether.

Fans were horrified this week to learn of the way that the Philadelphia 76ers star prefers his steak cooked. In a feature on Embiid by The Athletic, Sixers teammate Tobias Harris revealed that Embiid likes his steak … burnt.

“He likes his steak burnt, which is like super disrespectful,” said Harris of Embiid. “We were at a very well-known steakhouse. He asks for the steak to be burnt, burnt. The chef came out and was like he’s not burning the steak, that’s like against his chef code … [Joel] was disappointed and he was like, “I don’t want to eat here anymore.”

Current Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey and former Sixers big Amir Johnson were also quoted in the story as saying that Embiid likes to have everything, including chicken wings, burnt. You can read the entire story, which details Embiid’s various eccentricities, here.

Fans were especially appalled by the revelation about how Embiid likes his steak done. Check out some of the reactions.

Embiid asked for his steak to be cooked HOW!!!??? — CliffNotez (@_YoCliff) April 4, 2022

I knew he had a flaw. There it is. https://t.co/QXvDFqdy6x — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) April 4, 2022

Embiid like his steak well done, damn MVP was so close this year. Maybe next year! https://t.co/V29r0pNuj0 — Playoff Basketball Von Bro Dude (@ericjawn) April 4, 2022

It is easy where they are coming from too. That is such an unnecessary waste of a perfectly good cut of meat, especially at a spot like a steakhouse. Embiid might as well be eating wood chips at that point.

Interestingly enough however, Embiid is not on an island when it comes to his peculiar food preferences. There is actually another star athlete who prefers eating his steak in a similar offensive way.

