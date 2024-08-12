Fans are loving Nikola Jokic sighting after Paris Olympics

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Nikola Jokic returning to Serbia to watch horse racing.

Jokic anchored the Serbian men’s basketball team to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time NBA MVP led his team in every statistical category and nearly powered his squad to an upset over eventual champion Team USA.

But after all his hard work, Jokic earned himself some downtime. The Denver Nuggets star went viral on social media for making an appearance at the local horse racing track in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

The Joker was rocking a plain white tank top and had a Heineken in hand before taking his seat to watch the Trotting Derby. The look would make any middle-aged dad proud.

🃏 Nikola Jokić je stigao u Sombor gde će pratiti Kasački derbi! pic.twitter.com/rVB7TXEjTb — Arena Sport TV (@arenasport_tv) August 11, 2024

Despite Jokic’s unassuming appearance, every eyeball in the stands was staring right at him. The fact that he’s a 6’11” giant probably didn’t help him stay inconspicuous.

The Serbs weren’t able to take home a gold medal or even silver medal. But Jokic looked mighty pleased to just finish on the podium with his countrymen.

With the NBA season still a couple of months away, Jokic has plenty of time to grab beers and watch his beloved horses.