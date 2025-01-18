Fans roast Jimmy Butler over ‘corny’ message after his 7-game suspension

Not everyone was amused on Friday when Jimmy Butler tried to channel his inner Michael Jordan off the court.

Butler rejoined the Miami Heat lineup after serving a 7-game suspension for what the Heat front office labeled “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Butler’s agent uploaded a formal statement on X that went viral just hours before Butler returned for the Heat’s Friday contest against the Denver Nuggets.

“The following statement was released today by Jimmy Butler, through his agent, Bernie O. Lee, President of Thread Sports Management LLC. (“THREAD”) located in Miami, FL., in response to questions about his future career plans:

“‘I’m back.'”

The post was an homage to Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” message in 1995 announcing the Chicago Bulls legend’s return from his first retirement. But Butler is no Jordan and a 7-game suspension is nothing compared to a season-long absence to play baseball.

Several fans on X clowned Butler for the move.

Bro thinks butler is Jordan lmaoo — 👑 (@Br0nToLA23) January 17, 2025

Corny — Blames (@blames_) January 17, 2025

Here’s that attention you ordered — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) January 17, 2025

Butler also posted photos of himself wearing Jordan’s No. 45 jersey, which the 6-time champion famously wore when he returned late into the 1994-95 season.

Jimmy Butler via his IG wearing a Michael Jordan jersey with the No. 45. Statement released via his agent Bernie Lee read: “I’m back.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/iditamwubz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 17, 2025

While the Heat never specified what sort of behavior prompted the team to suspend Butler, some concerning details have emerged from various reporters.

The Heat have even reportedly considered imposing an even harsher punishment on Butler for his transgressions. But for the time being, Butler is “back” on the court for Miami.