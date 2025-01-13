Concerning details emerge about Jimmy Butler’s alleged behavior with Heat

The Jimmy Butler situation in Miami appears to have been brewing for a pretty long time.

NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack on Monday about Butler’s concerning alleged pattern of behavior while with the Heat, dating back at least a year now. Fischer writes that among Butler’s “transgressions” were multiple instances of him skipping out on morning shootarounds altogether. Butler also allegedly insisted on taking private flights separate from Miami’s team charter.

Fischer further reports that even Butler’s close friend Kyle Lowry “grew tired” of Butler’s many antics. Lowry was traded away by the Heat in Jan. 2024, indicating that Butler’s behavior has been going on for a while now.

The six-time All-Star Butler probably earned himself at least some latitude with the success that he brought to Miami, including serving as the keystone of multiple Finals berths in 2020 and 2023. But Butler, who is currently serving a suspension from the Heat due to his detrimental conduct, has clearly stepped out of line at this point.

As he continues to actively seek a trade from Miami, Butler was the subject of an unflattering claim over the weekend by a Heat legend who alleged that Butler faked an illness to ditch a recent game. Given how Butler’s previous NBA stints ended as well, his diva behavior alleged in the Fischer report seems pretty darn believable here.