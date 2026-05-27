Fans suspect Victor Wembanyama put a hit out on Jared McCain late in Game 5

Some fans seem to believe Victor Wembanyama asked a pair of San Antonio Spurs veterans to inflict some pain on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain .

The Spurs, trailing 120-106 late in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, took Wemby out of the contest with just over two minutes left. Wembanyama appeared to whisper something to incoming substitutes Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo as they traded places on the floor at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

In the ensuing minutes, Plumlee would deck McCain with an elbow to the back. A few possessions later, Biyombo pancaked McCain on a drive to the rim. The punishment toward McCain had more than a few fans speculating that those incidents were on Wembanyama’s instruction.

Wemby whispered something to Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee as they checked in during garbage time…



They both immediately picked up DIRTY fouls on Jared McCain 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vIestvdDKV — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 27, 2026

Just like in Game 3, McCain was once again a menace on offense for the Thunder in Game 5, finishing with 20 points in his first-ever playoff start. He stepped up in a big way in the absence of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell to help OKC secure a 127-114 win.

There’s no way to prove that Wembanyama did ask for his Spurs goons to clobber McCain. But it’s interesting to note that Wemby did leave Paycom Center without addressing the media.

The Frenchman was clearly not in the best of moods after a relatively underwhelming Game 5 performance. He went 4/15 from the field for 20 points, scoring primarily from the free throw line.