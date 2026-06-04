NBA Finals Game 1 gets disrupted by fan trying to take selfie with Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is quickly reaching a soccer-esque level of mythology.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs played the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. In the fourth quarter at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, a fan disrupted play by running onto the court during a live possession by the Spurs.

The fan made a beeline for the San Antonio star Wembanyama. He attempted to snap a quick selfie with Wembanyama before promptly getting escorted away by security.

Here is the video (featuring an amused Wembanyama seemingly even smiling for the fan’s selfie).

A FAN RAN ONTO THE COURT



To take a selfie with Wemby. pic.twitter.com/bf9sJLjn29 — Hoops (@Hoopss) June 4, 2026

Take a look at another angle of the bizarre incident (which also featured confused Knicks center Mitchell Robinson mean-mugging the fan).

Bro ran on the court for a pic with Wemby pic.twitter.com/2BHUjJHnA1 — Shabazz (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 4, 2026

The Knicks appeared to have an imminent steal at the time of the court intrusion. As such, the referees called for a jump ball to resume play, which the Spurs ultimately won to retain possession.

Unfortunately for that fan, he lost out on his opportunity to become an immortal of San Antonio sports lore. The Spurs went on to lose Game 1 to the Knicks by a final score of 105-95, so the inevitable trespassing charge was probably not too worth it for the fan.