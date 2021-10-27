Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work.

Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.

“If Doc kicks you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen that,” said Pierce. “I think I saw Doc kick a player out maybe once? Doc ain’t going to kick you out for nothing. You really have to be an a–hоle for Doc to kick you out because Doc’s one of the coolest coaches.”

Pierce is referring to the episode that occurred earlier this month in which Rivers sent Simmons home from practice for refusing to participate in a team drill. The disgruntled star continues to sit out but is no longer being fined by the Sixers due to a CBA provision.

Rivers has always had a strong reputation as a players’ coach, and Pierce certainly experienced that during his 11 total years playing for Rivers (nine in Boston and two with the LA Clippers). As for the other player who once got kicked out of practice by Rivers, we have a guess as to who that might have been.

H/T NBA Reddit

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports