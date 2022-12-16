 Skip to main content
Former Mavericks draft pick retiring from NBA at age 22

December 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tyrell Terry in his Mavericks uniform

Dec 17, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyrell Terry (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just two years into his professional career, one player is officially walking away from the game.

Former Dallas Mavericks draft pick Tyrell Terry announced Thursday that he is retiring from basketball at the age of 22. In his announcement, Terry cited mental health reasons for his decision to retire. Terry mentioned “the anxiety this sport has caused me” and said that he “can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with.”

You can read Terry’s full post below.

The point guard Terry, who played his college ball at Stanford, was selected in the second round (No. 31 overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NBA Draft. But he made just 11 total appearances for them before being waived less than a year after he was drafted. Terry then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for part of the 2021-22 season and split time between them and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

After going unsigned for the 2022-23 campaign, Terry has now made the courageous decision to retire from the game for the sake of his well-being. Just last month, another young NBA contemporary also decided to retire.

Article Tags

Tyrell Terry
