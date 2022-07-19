Former Spurs star throws shade at team on social media

Just a couple of weeks after getting traded by the team, one ex-San Antonio Spurs star is spilling some tea.

New Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took to Twitter this week to post a message that sounded like shade at the Spurs. Murray wrote about how he felt “FREE,” “WANTED,” and “HAPPY” (before deleting the tweet).

Dejounte, San Antonio gave you all the love we could I don’t know if this is directly at the spurs but if it is this hurts… pic.twitter.com/ntDQ00H5NM — 𝓣𝓸𝓸𝓜𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝔂 (@TooMightySZN) July 18, 2022

Murray then left no doubt about his feelings on the Spurs in a separate post. Having shared a message with similar sentiments on Instagram, Murray got some backlash from San Antonio fans. Murray then replied in the comments by saying, “the way that [Spurs] system [is] set up you [San Antonio fans] gone be losing for the next 15 years!! Problem bigger than basketball.”

The former first-round pick has since deleted his Instagram post as well but not before screenshots were captured.

Dejounte Murray showing his true colors 😐 pic.twitter.com/DyhBvHB6WX — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) July 19, 2022

Murray, 25, had spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Spurs before being traded last month. The team developed him from a largely-unknown rookie to an NBA All-Star this past year. He had 21.1 points, 8.3 boards, 9.2 assists, and an NBA-high 2.0 steals a game as San Antonio’s unchallenged alpha. The Spurs also traded Murray to a team in the Hawks that he was interested in playing for, making his comments a bit head-scratching.

While Murray did not identify what specifically was his problem with his old team, the Spurs have not had a winning season in three years. Additionally, there is some personnel turnover that is plaguing them right now.