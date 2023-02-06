Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger.

Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that his ultimate goal is to return to the NBA.

“I wouldn’t step on the court if I wanted to [be a front office member or a coach],” said Roberson, per Rylan Stiles of Thunderous Intentions. “Every time I step on the court I want to play at the highest level.”

Roberson, now 31 years old, played for the Thunder from 2013 to 2020. He became known for his stalwart defense, earning All-Defensive Team honors in 2017 and helping Oklahoma City make multiple deep runs in the playoffs. But Roberson’s last NBA action took place nearly two years ago when he made five appearances for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season.

Of course, Roberson also had some big flaws in his offensive game as a 25.3 percent career three-point shooter and arguably an even worse one from the free-throw line. But he sounds determined to make it back into the league and might have a decent-sized shot at being called up at some point by a rebuilding Thunder team.