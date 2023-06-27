FOX Sports host says Kevin Durant sent him insulting DMs

Somebody should probably take away Kevin Durant’s Internet access at this point.

FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre made an interesting revelation this week about the Phoenix Suns star Durant. On the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume, McIntyre said that Durant recently showed up in his DMs with some insulting messages.

An earlier episode of McIntyre’s podcast had been discussing Durant’s latest thin-skinned moment — jumping into a recent Twitter Spaces conversation that was bashing him.

McIntyre shared screenshots of a DM from Durant in response that read, “You’re such a clown. You don’t even like sports, you look like a drama major.”

After McIntyre responded to Durant questioning why he was arguing with nobodies online (as the former MVP so often does), Durant allegedly got very personal. McIntyre says that Durant called him a “fool” and a “p—y,” even referring to him as “broke boy” at one point.

Here is the full clip from McIntyre’s podcast where he discusses the DMs from Durant.

.@KDTrey5 responds to @jasonrmcintyre telling him to get off Twitter… … by calling him a "broke boy" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/b71WksX26P — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 27, 2023

Durant has been one of the most popular targets for criticism ever since he joined the loaded Golden State Warriors as a free agent in 2016 (eventually winning two NBA titles with them). A new round of criticism followed after Durant built another superteam on the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Though that one failed, Durant now has yet another fresh superteam in Phoenix with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, getting the detractors back on Durant’s case again.

If anything though, Durant is proving McIntyre’s point here. Instead of tuning out the noise and being content with his extensive accomplishments, Durant continually feels the need to defend his decisions to people who do not really matter in the grand scheme of things (be they pundits or simply just schmos on Twitter).

At least those DMs to McIntyre were pretty lightweight compared to what Durant once said to a different figure in sports media.