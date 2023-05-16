Report: 3 ex-NBA champions among Sixers’ head coach candidates

The Philadelphia 76ers are searching for a new head coach, and it sounds like they may give priority to experienced candidates.

The Sixers on Tuesday fired Doc Rivers following the 61-year-old’s third season with the team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Philly’s head coach search will include two former champions who were also fired this offseason — Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who led the team to a title three years ago, is also on the list.

The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

That list probably is not exhaustive, but it is noteworthy that Sam Cassell is the only person on it without previous NBA head coaching experience.

Mike D’Antoni is probably the most intriguing name that Wojnarowski included. The 72-year-old’s last head coach job was with the Houston Rockets from 2016-2020. James Harden, who is headed for free agency this summer, won the NBA MVP award in 2018 while playing under D’Antoni.

D’Antoni is currently an advisor with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was viewed as a finalist for one head coach job a year ago.

The head coach pool is extremely deep this offseason, which may be one reason the 76ers decided to fire Rivers. Expect Philly to cast a wide net in the coming weeks.