Gary Payton II makes gross admission in middle of Lakers series

Gary Payton II is confirming many Internet sleuths’ worst fears.

The Golden State Warriors guard Payton was the subject of an unusual viral video during Game 4 of the Warriors’ series against the Los Angeles Lakers. During one sequence in the first quarter, Payton didn’t run back with his teammates after a defensive stop. It then resulted in a turnover when Draymond Green threw the ball out of bounds to where Payton was supposed to be standing on offense.

Watch Gary Payton II. Uhhhh what???? pic.twitter.com/owyxvNYNpP — 21st Century F(ox) (@jimmytthatsme) May 9, 2023

Theories emerged from sharp-eyed Internet users that Payton had actually (literally) thrown up in his mouth and thus had to suddenly exit the court.

Gary Payton Jr actually threw up in his mouth during the basketball game…… pic.twitter.com/Lvd652vNc4 — Grace (@gracesporttakes) May 9, 2023

Speaking after the Warriors’ win in Wednesday’s Game 5, Payton confirmed the abhorrent theory.

“I had to throw up a little bit,” Payton admitted to reporters. “It reminded me of school, kinda. You gotta rally, so, get it out, rally again. I was fine after, so it was good.”

Here is the full clip.

Gary Payton II talks puking! 😂 pic.twitter.com/nThSjhgcBp — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 11, 2023

Payton didn’t elaborate further on the issue that he was dealing with. But we do know that other Warriors, including big man Kevon Looney, have been battling unspecified illnesses during this series against the Lakers.

The defensive-minded guard Payton indeed put on a performance that qualified as a puke-and-rally. Inserted into the starting lineup in Game 4, Payton still managed to finish with a season-high 15 points despite … his reversal of fortune. Game 5 was another strong one for him too as Payton put up 13 points and six rebounds (this time in a Warriors win).

Payton also deserves major props for keeping his, er, slop contained there. Some other basketball players haven’t been quite so lucky on the court.