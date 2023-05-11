 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 11, 2023

Gary Payton II makes gross admission in middle of Lakers series

May 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Gary Payton holds a ball

Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Payton II is confirming many Internet sleuths’ worst fears.

The Golden State Warriors guard Payton was the subject of an unusual viral video during Game 4 of the Warriors’ series against the Los Angeles Lakers. During one sequence in the first quarter, Payton didn’t run back with his teammates after a defensive stop. It then resulted in a turnover when Draymond Green threw the ball out of bounds to where Payton was supposed to be standing on offense.

Theories emerged from sharp-eyed Internet users that Payton had actually (literally) thrown up in his mouth and thus had to suddenly exit the court.

Speaking after the Warriors’ win in Wednesday’s Game 5, Payton confirmed the abhorrent theory.

“I had to throw up a little bit,” Payton admitted to reporters. “It reminded me of school, kinda. You gotta rally, so, get it out, rally again. I was fine after, so it was good.”

Here is the full clip.

Payton didn’t elaborate further on the issue that he was dealing with. But we do know that other Warriors, including big man Kevon Looney, have been battling unspecified illnesses during this series against the Lakers.

The defensive-minded guard Payton indeed put on a performance that qualified as a puke-and-rally. Inserted into the starting lineup in Game 4, Payton still managed to finish with a season-high 15 points despite … his reversal of fortune. Game 5 was another strong one for him too as Payton put up 13 points and six rebounds (this time in a Warriors win).

Payton also deserves major props for keeping his, er, slop contained there. Some other basketball players haven’t been quite so lucky on the court.

Article Tags

Gary Payton IIGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles LakersNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus