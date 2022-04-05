 Skip to main content
Puff Johnson had a puke-and-rally moment in the championship game

April 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Puff Johnson left it all out there on the court Monday night — literally.

Johnson played 18 minutes off the bench for North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas. He scored 11 points and added six rebounds as his Tar Heels came up short 72-69 to the Jayhawks.

Late in the game, Johnson was hit in the stomach. He ended up hunched over on the court and vomiting.

Johnson confirmed after the game that he was hit in the stomach, which led him to vomit.

This was arguably the best game of the season for Johnson. And he will be remembered for his puke.

