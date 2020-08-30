George Hill shares TMI about not being on court for anthem

George Hill has been extremely vocal about social issues since the NBA season resumed in Orlando, which is why it was noteworthy when he was not on the court for the national anthem prior to the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. However, Hill insists he was not sending any type of political message.

After Milwaukee’s series-clinching victory, Hill was asked by a reporter why he remained in the locker room during the anthem. He said he was using the bathroom like he does before every game. Beware that the video below contains some inappropriate language:

George Hill on why he was in the locker room during anthem "I take a shit every time before the game" pic.twitter.com/vCe5kxcWey — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 29, 2020

When you gotta go, you gotta go. Although, some footage shown by ESPN during the pregame could lead some to believe Hill was not being truthful.

George Hill chose to stay by the locker rooms during the national anthem. He joined his teammates once it was over. pic.twitter.com/vnvbNs5o6k — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2020

Hill said recently that he thinks resuming the NBA season was a mistake. He was also the catalyst behind players boycotting games beginning on Wednesday, which led to three days of postponements. It’s hard to believe he would miss the anthem for reasons other than sending a message, but perhaps nature truly did call.