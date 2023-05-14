 Skip to main content
Georges Niang grabs Jaylen Brown’s leg from bench area

May 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Georges Niang committed a dirty play from the bench area during Game 7 of his team’s Western Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown saved a ball from going out of bounds near the Sixers bench area in the second quarter. The Celtics star then turned and began jawing at Philly players, which resulted in a technical foul.

Replays showed that Brown had every right to be upset. Niang grabbed Brown’s leg as Brown was trying to get back on offense with his teammates.

The play was reviewed, and Niang was assessed a technical foul for the grab. Brown’s technical was for taunting in response to the dirty move, though you could easily argue that his reaction was justified.

Georges NiangJaylen BrownNBA playoffs 2023
