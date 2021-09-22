Timberwolves abruptly fire team president Gersson Rosas

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a huge change at the top of the organization without much warning just days before the start of training camp.

In a statement released Wednesday, team owner Glen Taylor announced the firing of president Gersson Rosas in a brief statement. No reason was given for the dismissal.

Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement: “Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.” — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 22, 2021

Perhaps the strangest thing about this is the timing. Training camps open Sept. 28, and as ESPN’s Bobby Marks points out, Rosas had been allowed to oversee several key moves in recent weeks.

In the 2 weeks, Gersson Rosas was allowed to make the Patrick Beverley trade, bring back Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin and sign first-round pick Leandro Bolmaro. Now six days before training camp, Minnesota is looking for a new head of basketball operations. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 22, 2021

The team appeared caught off-guard by the decision, judging by this tweet from star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rosas, a longtime disciple of Daryl Morey, was hired to run the Timberwolves in May 2019. He was essentially given just over two years with the struggling organization, which did not make the playoffs during his two-season tenure.

It remains to be seen where the Timberwolves will go from here. It’s worth noting that the franchise has high-profile incoming owners who may have had something to do with this move.