Giannis Antetokounmpo looks barely recognizable after getting haircut

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going with a bit of an image change amid his early offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks star hardly looked recognizable in a selfie that he posted to his Instagram Story over the weekend. Antetokounmpo had a new short haircut and included the caption, “All gone” (in reference to his hair).

Some noted that Antetokounmpo had not looked that way since his 2013-14 rookie season with the Bucks (when he was … just a little bit skinnier).

Giannis with a fresh start to the offseason 👀 (h/t @TheNBACentral) pic.twitter.com/8wvGrF0q4T — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 8, 2023

The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo almost seems to be channeling Damian Lillard with that hair and beard combo. In any case, he has plenty of time to experiment since this is the Bucks’ earliest offseason in years. Coming off an NBA-best 58-win regular season, Milwaukee shockingly lost in five games to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round this year. It marks the first time since 2018 that the Bucks failed to make it to at least the second round.

Milwaukee fired head coach Mike Budenholzer in response to the loss, and even Antetokounmpo himself is facing rampant speculation over his future. Antetokounmpo still has room to grow at 28 years old though, and now his hair has a lot of room to grow as well.