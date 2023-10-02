 Skip to main content
October 2, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops another hint about his Bucks future

October 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Milwaukee Bucks on notice earlier in the offseason with comments about his future, but he delivered a slightly different message at media day on Monday.

Antetokounmpo said he did not want to sign a contract extension right now because it does not make sense financially. He made clear, however, that he hopes to spend his entire career with the Bucks, and that the commitment to being a championship contender is there right now.

“I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of the my career, as long as we are winning,” Antetokounmpo said. “The commitment from the team for me, is there.”

Antetokounmpo said earlier in the offseason that he would not necessarily re-sign with Milwaukee if he did not feel the team was fully committed to winning championships. Fortunately for the Bucks, he sounds satisfied with their efforts at the moment. Their recent blockbuster trade is probably a big part of demonstrating that commitment.

Antetokounmpo has two seasons remaining on his current contract, along with a player option for a third year.

