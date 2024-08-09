Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out NBA for snubbing Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling a little slighted by the NBA’s Christmas Day slate for the 2024-25 season.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed the NBA’s full schedule of games for Christmas this year. 10 total teams will be in action, ranging from up-and-comers like the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves to the big-market juggernauts like the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources: Spurs at Knicks

Timberwolves at Mavericks

76ers at Celtics

Lakers at Warriors

Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

One team notably absent from the Christmas Day schedule however is the Milwaukee Bucks. In a post to X on Friday, the Bucks star Antetokounmpo called out the NBA over the snub.

“No Christmas game?!” he wrote, along with laughing-face emojis.

No Christmas game?! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 9, 2024

The Bucks, who were the NBA champions in 2021 and still have stars like Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton leading their roster, have played on Christmas for the last six consecutive seasons. You would have to go all the way back to 2017 for an NBA Christmas Day slate that didn’t feature Milwaukee.

The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo, who entered the league in 2013, has clearly gotten used to suiting up on Santa Day. Getting snubbed from the Christmas Day slate this year will only serve as further motivation for Antetokounmpo, who has been working out with a notable new figure this NBA offseason.