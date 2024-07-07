Giannis Antetokounmpo had emotional reaction to qualifying for Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece officially qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday by beating Croatia in a qualifier. That means Antetokounmpo will be an Olympian for the first time, and the moment was overwhelming for him.

Cameras caught Antetokounmpo wiping away tears on the bench after Greece clinched their Olympic bid. The Milwaukee Bucks star was highly emotional over the achievement.

This marks the Greek basketball team’s first Olympic appearance since 2008, long before Giannis was playing for them.

Unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo was a huge part of the successful Greek effort. He contributed a team-high 23 points and eight rebounds in an 80-69 win over Croatia to clinch qualification. The team also includes his brother Kostas, as well as former collegiate standouts Nick Calathes and Thomas Walkup.