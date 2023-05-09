Giannis Antetokounmpo shares heartfelt message to Mike Budenholzer

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing for a new head coach next season, and the Milwaukee Bucks star took a moment on Monday to pay tribute to his old one.

Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo late Tuesday night of him and Mike Budenholzer embracing after the Bucks won the NBA title two years ago. Giannis said he will be “forever grateful” to Budenholzer.

Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/uRPRtl7NJv — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 9, 2023

“Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful,” Giannis wrote.

Budenholzer had been with the Bucks since 2018. Antetokounmpo enjoyed tremendous success under the head coach. The Greek Freak won back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2021.

The Bucks may already have their eye on a specific replacement for Budenholzer, and they will almost certainly give Giannis a say in the process.