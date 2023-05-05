Do the Bucks already have their eyes on a specific replacement for Budenholzer?

The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday announced the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer. They may have felt confident about making the move because of who is available.

Just two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors parted ways with Nick Nurse. Nurse coached Toronto for five seasons, winning a championship in his first season, which also coincided with Kawhi Leonard’s only season with the team.

Nurse was rumored to be a candidate for the Houston Rockets job, but the Bucks job would be much more desirable. The Bucks are a championship contender that won the title two years ago and had the best record in the East this season.

Nurse is 55, had a .582 winning percentage with the Raptors, and went 25-16 with them in the playoffs. He might be the best coach available.

Not only would it make sense for Milwaukee to bring in Nurse now that Budenholzer would be fired, but it also might make sense for the Raptors to take a long look at hiring Budenholzer too.

Could you imagine if the Bucks and Raptors ended up doing a coach swap?