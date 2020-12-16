Giannis Antetokounmpo on track to set NBA record for career earnings

Giannis Antetokounmpo just locked up a monster contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, and this may only be the start of huge earnings coming his way.

Giannis on Tuesday agreed to a 5-year, $228.2 million contract with the Bucks, beating the deadline by less than a week.

Antetokounmpo has already earned over $81 million in the NBA. He is making $27.5 million in the upcoming season, giving him $108.5 million. Then add the $228 million on top of that, and he’s at over $336 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now locked in $335m in career earnings, $445k short of Russell Westbrook for 6th all-time. If he keeps this up, he’ll likely sign a deal in the $300-350m range in his early 30s and smash LeBron’s current $430m record. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 16, 2020

As Jared Weiss pointed out, Antetokounmpo is in position to sign yet another big contract. Antetokounmpo would be 31/32 when he is eligible for a new deal in 2026-2027. Stack another possible $200-plus million deal on top of what he’s already made, and Giannis would be at over half a billion in career earnings. None of that counts his off-court earnings.

When you think about what Antetokounmpo came from, those kinds of career earning figures are wild. He already has two MVP awards and is only 26, so he still has plenty of room to grow.